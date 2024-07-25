5 Must Watch Summer Murder Mysteries

Prefer movies and air-con to BBQs on the beach? Here are five of my favorite summer murder mystery watches.

1. A Perfect Getaway (2009)

Set against the stunning backdrop of Hawaii’s lush landscapes, A Perfect Getaway follows newlyweds Cliff and Cydney on their honeymoon as they encounter two other couples, only to discover that a serial killer is on the loose. The idyllic setting turns into a tense survival scenario as the characters must navigate trust and suspicion amidst the island’s natural beauty. The film skillfully blends breathtaking scenery with a suspenseful plot, making it an engaging summer thriller.

2. Body Heat (1981)

In the sweltering heat of a Florida summer, Body Heat tells the story of an affair between a small-town lawyer, Ned Racine, and the seductive Matty Walker. As their passion intensifies, they conspire to murder Matty’s wealthy husband. The oppressive summer heat amplifies the film’s tension and sultry atmosphere, creating a classic neo-noir thriller that keeps viewers on edge. The steamy romance and intricate plotting are perfectly complemented by the film’s humid, sun-soaked setting.

3. The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999)

Opt for the classic movie rather than the new series (though the latter is also excellent). Set in the dazzling summer locales of Italy, The Talented Mr. Ripley follows the complex character of Tom Ripley, who is sent to Europe to retrieve a wealthy man’s son, Dickie Greenleaf. As Tom becomes infatuated with Dickie’s lavish lifestyle, his envy turns deadly. The film’s picturesque Mediterranean settings contrast sharply with the dark psychological undertones, making it a captivating exploration of identity and deceit during the summer months.

4. I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)

This quintessential summer slasher film revolves around a group of friends who accidentally hit a pedestrian while driving on a coastal road during their summer vacation. They dispose of the body and vow to keep it a secret. However, a year later, they find themselves stalked by a hook-wielding killer who knows their dark secret. The film’s seaside town setting, complete with summer festivities, adds a chilling layer of normalcy disrupted by the lurking terror, making it a thrilling watch for summer nights.

5. The Summer of 84 (2018)

Set in a seemingly tranquil suburban neighborhood during the summer of 1984, this film follows a group of teenage friends who suspect their police officer neighbor is a serial killer. As they spend their summer spying and gathering evidence, the tension mounts, leading to a shocking and suspenseful climax. The nostalgic 1880s setting, combined with the relentless summer heat and the unfolding mystery, creates a gripping atmosphere that captures the essence of youthful curiosity and danger.