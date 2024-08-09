The latest dating trend is inspired by cockroach behaviour

Dating can be a terrifying game, but the level of horror is certainly amped up when we bring cockroaches into the fold… At least, metaphorically.

The trend of “roaching” in dating refers to someone who is supposedly in a committed relationship but is still dating multiple people in secret. The connection with the insect comes from the secrecy surrounding the action.

As one can expect, the trend has been met with a lot of criticism. For a start, the act of roaching is inherently dishonest, leading the other person to believe they are in a committed relationship when they’re not. Secondly, it can also be physically dangerous, especially if the person doing the roaching is sleeping with multiple people without protection. Thirdly, it can harm the other person psychologically, leading to a loss in self-esteem.

Numerous psychologists have spoken online about the trend, reminding couples about the importance of honesty and shared values. They have also pointed out that roaching is not the same as being in an open-relationship: roaching is roaching when the dating is done in secret, not when both parties agree to see other people.

