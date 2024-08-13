Here’s how to easily add Maltese books to LibraryThing

If, like us, you have too many books to count and keep track of, then an app like LibraryThing will feel like a godsend.

This app, which is also available on desktop via its official website, lets you quickly and easily add books to your catalogue just by scanning the barcode. Maltese books, however, are often not on its main list, which may mean that plenty of us are manually inputting data and taking photos of the covers. But what if we told you that there is a way of having a sizeable archive of Maltese books ready to be tapped into via the University of Malta catalogue?

To access this, all you need to do is:

Head to the LibraryThing website. Click on the ‘Add books’ tab at the top. Click on the ‘Add from 4,967 sources’ link, which brings up a list of catalogues by country. Malta won’t show immediately. Click on the ‘All sources’ link at the top of the pop up. Click on ‘Malta’ from the list.

This will give you access to thousands of books published in Malta from across the decades, including from many of the top publishers. It’s not perfect or all-encompassing, but it certainly helps!

