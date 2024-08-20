5 underwater fauna to spot while snorkelling in Malta

Granted, the underwater wildlife isn’t quite what it was. I myself only seem to be spotting plastic wrappers and disgusting cigarette butts, both of which I force myself to fish out and carry around with me throughout my swim, like a human rubbish bin.

However, officially, the wildlife is there. Maybe I just need to get to the beach earlier, before the great unwashed show up. Or maybe I just need to change beach. Whatever, the interwebz tells me that those of you who snorkle can find plenty of beauty underneath Maltese waters, so here’s what to look out for.

Dusky Grouper (Epinephelus marginatus)

One of the most iconic species in Maltese waters, the dusky grouper is a large, slow-moving fish known for its curious nature. Often found around rocky reefs and shipwrecks, these impressive fish can grow quite large, making them a popular sight for divers. Their deep brown color, with lighter spots and a robust, muscular build, makes them easily recognizable.

Mediterranean Moray Eel (Muraena helena)

The Mediterranean moray eel is a fascinating yet elusive creature often spotted peeking out from rocky crevices. With its elongated, snake-like body and sharp teeth, the moray eel has a menacing appearance but is generally shy and non-aggressive unless provoked. Divers might catch a glimpse of these eels hunting small fish and crustaceans at dusk.

Octopus (Octopus vulgaris)

A master of disguise, the common octopus is a frequent inhabitant of Malta’s underwater landscapes. Known for its incredible ability to change color and texture to blend into its surroundings, the octopus can be found in various habitats, from rocky reefs to sandy bottoms. They are intelligent creatures, often seen interacting with objects or evading predators with their swift jet propulsion.

Amberjack (Seriola dumerili)

The amberjack is a large, powerful fish commonly found in Malta’s deeper waters. Known for their speed and strength, these predatory fish often swim in schools and can be seen around reefs and shipwrecks, hunting smaller fish. Their sleek, silvery bodies with a distinct yellow stripe make them an impressive sight for divers.

Noble Pen Shell (Pinna nobilis)

The noble pen shell is one of the largest bivalve mollusks in the Mediterranean Sea, and it can be found anchored in sandy or seagrass areas around Malta. This protected species can grow up to a meter in length and is known for its beautiful, fan-shaped shell. Unfortunately, the species has been declining due to disease and environmental changes, making any encounter with this magnificent mollusk a special experience.