These 6 historical sites are open till 7pm during summer

From now until the end of October, five prominent Heritage Malta sites are opening during extended hours, allowing you to experience more of Malta’s heritage while longer days can still be enjoyed.

Heritage Malta is extending the opening hours of five key historical sites by two hours a day – one in the morning and one in the evening. This initiative is designed to help visitors make the most of the long summer days, allowing them ample time to explore these sites at a relaxed pace. Visitors can now enjoy their museum experiences during cooler earlier or later hours, providing a more enjoyable and comfortable visit.

The sites included in this pilot project are the National Museum of Archaeology together with Fort St Elmo and the National War Museum in Valletta, the Ħaġar Qim and Mnajdra Archaeological Park in Qrendi, the exhibition ‘An Island at the Crossroads’ at the Malta Maritime Museum in Birgu, and Fort St Angelo also in Birgu.

These sites are now open daily from 9am to 7pm until the end of October 2024. With these extended hours, and their location in vibrant, touristic and seaside areas, these sites can easily be the cultural cherry on top of a fun summer itinerary.