5 Cheap Flights You Can Catch From Malta in September

New month, time for another weekend break. I’ve scoured the internet to find the cheapest flights available from Malta for you. Well, for myself in reality, but you know what I mean. If you don’t pack half the kitchen and limit yourself to a backpack under your seat you can get away for less than a hundie in some cases. You’re welcome.

Budapest: You can fly to Budapest on September 10 for just €24.99 with Ryanair. Budapest is rich in history and culture, with stunning architecture like the Parliament Building and Fisherman’s Bastion. In September, the city hosts the Budapest Wine Festival, with plenty of Hungarian wines to sip while enjoying the picturesque setting of Buda Castle.

Bari: For only €14.99, you can fly to Bari on September 5 with Ryanair. Bari is a super charming coastal city known for its historic old town, narrow streets, and the Basilica di San Nicola. September is an excellent time to hit the beaches, as the Ferragosto crowd will have departed.

Rome: On September 7 you can catch a flight to Rome for €19.99 with Ryanair. Ah, la bella Roma, with its rich history and iconic landmarks like the Colosseum and Trevi Fountain, is always a captivating destination. No need for any special events to enjoy this one.

Berlin: For €79.99, Eurowings offers a flight to Berlin on September 15. History meets modernity, with must-see sites like the Berlin Wall Memorial and Brandenburg Gate. This date falls during Berlin Art Week, a major event featuring numerous art exhibitions and galleries across the city. And of course, you can also try your luck with the bouncers at Berghain.

Barcelona: You can fly to Barcelona on September 12 for €45.00 with Vueling. You get to enjoy a vibrant street life, the stunning Gaudí architecture, including the iconic Sagrada Familia and all the tapas and sangria your heart desires. Visiting in mid-September also means you can take part in the La Mercè Festival, Barcelona’s largest annual festival, filled with parades, fireworks, and traditional Catalan festivities.