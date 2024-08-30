Navigating adolescent anxiety

Anxiety is a frequent topic when discussing adolescent mental health, leading to debates on whether it is just a common buzzword or a genuine concern.

The focus remains on raising awareness about anxiety, depression and related difficulties among teenagers. But how can young people handle these issues? How can caregivers support them? As mental health issues seem to be on the rise, we need to equip ourselves to address them effectively.

Dealing with anxiety involves various approaches. The initial step is recognising and labelling the problem without letting it define you or the person experiencing it. Think of it as carrying a heavy backpack − it is a part of you, but it does not make you weird or “mental”. It is perfectly okay to admit that you are not always okay. However, carrying this backpack also has its perks, such as becoming more sensitive to others facing similar struggles.

While anxiety is often manageable, it can sometimes become overwhelming and paralysing, affecting both physical and mental well-being. For instance, a teen might avoid crossing the street due to a fear of accidents, limiting their daily activities like going out, socialising or planning.

Anxiety often emphasises the “why not” rather than the “why”, which can be particularly challenging during a stage when teens are navigating significant decisions related to their education, relationships and personal development. It can indeed feel like a complex “cocktail” of emotions.

Prevention and treatment

Using the backpack analogy, how can caregivers equip adolescents with preventive measures or treatments for anxiety?

There are numerous ways to address this issue. Seeking assistance from general practitioners, counsellors, psychologists, psychiatrists or other therapists can be beneficial.

Counselling offers various techniques to cope with anxiety. It can normalise the experience, explore the root causes of fear and create a trusting environment where teenagers can openly express their worries. This process can be therapeutic.

A phrase I often hear is: “When one verbalises, one can minimise.” Intrusive and unwanted thoughts may be distressing but normalising them can be helpful. It is okay to discuss these thoughts; it is better to express them than to keep them bottled up. When thoughts are left unspoken, they can fester and grow, much like a “monkey in the brain” that is fed by negative and intrusive thinking.

“Engaging in hobbies and maintaining good physical health are also beneficial for a healthy mind”

Engaging in hobbies and maintaining good physical health are also beneficial for a healthy mind. I recall an adolescent telling me that playing the piano helped him both verbalise his thoughts and channel his anger positively. It is ideal for a person to have something they feel good at − it can boost their morale when feeling anxious or down.

Counsellors may collaborate with other professionals to promote adolescents’ well-being. They may help them explore their options and make informed decisions, which can reduce anxiety. They may offer tools for managing anxiety, such as structured methods for evaluating thoughts during anxious moments. This support can help teenagers navigate through anxiety and enhance their overall quality of life.

An important aspect of addressing anxiety is fostering emotional literacy and emotional management. Emotional literacy involves recognising and understanding one’s own emotions and the emotions of others. By developing these skills, teenagers can better articulate their feelings and identify the sources of their anxiety. Emotional management, on the other hand, equips them with strategies to regulate their emotions effectively, helping them navigate challenging situations with resilience and composure.

It is important for teenagers to manage their anxiety to stay healthy. By acknowledging their anxiety, seeking help and utilising counselling services, they can find ways to cope. With the right tools and support, they can lead a happier life.

Anton Falzon is counsellor and member of MACP − Malta Association for the Counselling Profession.

