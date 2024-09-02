Let the sea inspire kids’ creativity

Heritage Malta is inviting young artists aged seven and over to join two creative workshops inspired by maritime-themed paintings at the Auberge d’Italie, in Valletta, on September 3 and 5.

From Canvas to Creation: Transforming Paintings into 3D Masterpieces on Tuesday, September 3 will see the young participants crafting 3D artworks featuring a variety of materials, assembled in a collage-like manner.

On Thursday, September 5, Waves of Inspiration: Admiring Seascapes and Unleashing Your Artistic Talent, will start off with a guided tour of MUŻA, where the young participants can explore the diverse moods and interpretations of the ocean, and then capture them in their own drawings and paintings.

There will be sessions in English at 9.30am and in Maltese at 11.15am on both days. One adult is to accompany each participating child.

These activities form part of Heritage Malta’s Student Summer Programme 2024. Tickets from heritagemalta.mt.

For more education-related articles, click here. For more Child stories, follow this link.