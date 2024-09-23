New KSU platform helps users explore potential career paths

The KSU Career Finder, one of the largest projects launched by the Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) during the last scholastic term, is now available for students, schools and universities across the Malta.

The free, user-friendly platform helps users explore potential career paths by analysing their skills, personality, interests, values and more.

It is the culmination of extensive collaboration with career counsellors, psychologists, developers, guidance services, students and the Ministry of Education.

The platform is divided into three main sections:

1. Interactive questionnaire: this section includes a series of questions and exercises that assess multiple factors relevant to career choices, such as personality, skills, interests and values. Some of the exercises include ‘The Activity Grid’ and ‘The Path of Pleasures’. After completing the questionnaire, users receive a detailed, personalised report that provides tailored career suggestions, preferred work environments and general advice.

2. Self-reflection toolkit: a set of guided questions designed to help users explore various aspects of themselves, offering a clearer understanding of the various components that contribute to finding an ideal career.

3. Student resource hub: this section contains a wealth of additional resources, including videos from various student organisations. These videos provide insights into different courses, their content, potential career options and why one might consider pursuing a particular field. The hub also includes links to counselling services, relevant media and other useful websites.

The KSU Career Finder is available at www.ksu.org.mt/careers/career-finder.

