Educating children on sustainability

The terms ‘sustainable development’ and ‘sustainability’ are often used interchangeably, both of which are complex and often misunderstood. Simply put, sustainability is the practice of meeting current needs without compromising the ability of future generations of humans and other creatures to meet theirs, by balancing environmental, social, political, cultural and economic factors responsibly.

Working towards sustainability is therefore about creating a restorative and generative process of change for the Earth’s systems, in which everyone is called to participate. In the face of the current global climate crisis, however, keeping things going as usual is no longer an option if we value children’s long-term futures.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals recognise education as key to achieving sustainability, now and in the future, starting in early childhood. Early Childhood Education (ECE) refers to the education of children up to age of eight. ECE has been internationally recognised for its ability to address inequalities, including environmental and intergenerational injustice.

Specifically, Early Childhood Education for Sustainability (ECEfS) explores sustainability and its educational responses in ECE, and is recognised by international organisations, such as the OECD, UNESCO and European Commission, as key to holistic child development and lifelong learning.

Simply put, ECE is one of the best investments a country can make to create change towards sustainability, and Malta is no exception.

Introducing ECEfS early could give young children a holistic understanding of the natural world, motivating them to engage in pro-environmental actions throughout their lives. A key feature of ECEfS is its transformative nature, with the goal of questioning and changing existing norms.

Change can be difficult, but many teachers readily engage in the tangible aspects of ECEfS in early childhood, such as establishing compost bins, recycling and growing produce. Introducing concepts such as recycling, conservation and the importance of local biodiversity in early learning experiences helps children grasp the interconnectedness of natural systems and human activities. Engaging children with hands-on activities like gardening, nature exploration and waste sorting not only makes these concepts tangible but also fosters a sense of responsibility and connection to their environment.

“ECEfS is crucial in Malta due to the island’s pressing environmental issues and its small scale”

However, there are deeper levels of thinking and being that can be explored with children through daily teaching practices even in the early years. This is because even though such practices are essential for the successful introduction of ECEfS, broader planetary concerns also need to be addressed, including biodiversity loss, food supply chains, water security, plastic pollution and poverty, to mention but a few topics.

The learning characteristics of ECEfS encompass critical thinking, leadership and community building, as well as taking action with the goal of fostering personal and social change. Therefore, ECEfS programmes focused on sustainability can cultivate critical thinking and problem-solving skills. These skills are essential for developing innovative solutions to environmental challenges and can inspire future leaders who are well-versed in sustainable practices.

ECEfS is crucial in Malta due to the island’s pressing environmental issues and its small scale, which magnifies the impact of each individual’s actions. Malta, with its limited natural resources, faces significant challenges, such as water scarcity, waste management and the effects of climate change, including rising temperatures and sea levels. By incorporating ECEfS, we create a foundation for children to understand and address issues around sustainability from a young age, thus ensuring a better future for all.

By embedding ECEfS in the educational framework, Malta can ensure that children grow up with a deep-seated appreciation for their environment and are equipped with the knowledge, values, attitudes and skills to contribute to a more sustainable future. This approach aligns with global sustainability goals and enhances Malta’s resilience to environmental pressures, ultimately benefitting both the local community and the broader ecological system.

At a time when the environmental crisis is having a significant impact on child development and well-being, investing in ECEfS today lays the groundwork for a more sustainable and environmentally conscious society tomorrow.

In a future article, I will delve deeper into what educators can do to embed principles of sustainability into early childhood practice.

Jane Spiteri is a lecturer at the Department of Early Childhood and Primary Education of the University of Malta’s Faculty of Education.

