Children Cinema Day to be held on October 19

KRS Releasing, in collaboration with cinemas in Malta and Gozo, are holding the next Children Cinema Day on Saturday, October 19.

The Eden Cinemas in St Julian’s, Embassy Cinemas in Valletta, Galleria Cinemas in Fgura and the Citadel Cinemas in Victoria will be offering a variety of children’s films at reduced prices of admission for all shows commencing before 7pm.

The list of screenings includes the most recent releases, such as Garfield: The Movie, Dragonkeeper, Noah’s Ark, Despicable Me 4, Kensuke’s Kingdom, Inside Out 2 and Harold and the Purple Crayon as well as three new releases Transformers One, The Wild Robot and My Hero Academia: You’re Next.

Tickets sales will be available from October 11. For showtimes, refer to the cinemas’ individual schedules.

For more events, click here. For more Child stories, follow this link.