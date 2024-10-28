New Honorary Consul for Bulgaria in Malta

The Embassy of the Republic of Bulgaria in Rome together with the Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Trade have approved Mr Kenneth Vella’s appointment as the Honorary Consul for the Republic of Bulgaria in Malta.

The official appointment ceremony took place in Malta on October 17. This ceremony symbolised the significant milestone in the diplomatic affairs between Malta and Bulgaria. During the event, Vella was introduced by the deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade Ian Borg and Ambassador Todor Stoyanov.

Vella is a Senior Partner at Vella & Associates, an established accountancy and corporate service provider firm. With extensive experience in financial management, he has served as the long-time Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at JB Stores Group of Companies, where he played a pivotal role in overseeing financial operations and strategy.

In addition to his core work in accountancy and corporate services, Vella is a director in several companies and is also actively involved in hospitality and property- related ventures, bringing his financial expertise to these dynamic sectors. He is also a partner in a recruitment firm, contributing to workforce solutions and talent acquisition, and holds shareholder positions in several other local businesses, further diversifying his professional portfolio.

His multifaceted career, combined with his entrepreneurial spirit and family-oriented values, highlights his commitment to both professional growth and personal life.

He is married to Marouska, a post-secondary lecturer and director in various companies, and they have two children, Miguel and Maria.

Following his appointment, Vella is looking forward to start fostering bilateral relations as well as promoting cultural and economic exchanges between Malta and Bulgaria. The strengthening of ties between Malta and Bulgaria, as well as facilitating closer collaboration between the two countries and to be of service to the local Bulgarian community is the new consul’s main objective.

The Honorary Consulate will serve as a vital link between the Maltese and the Bulgarian communities, promoting educational, cultural and economic exchange while offering all the possible services to the Bulgarian Community. This appointment resonates the constant commitment of both nations to deepen their partnership across various sectors.