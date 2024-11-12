Conference focuses on youth vision for a sustainable Malta

The Malta ESG Alliance (MESGA) organised a conference to provide Maltese youth aged 11 to 14 with a platform to present their ideas on sustainability to national leaders.

ISIMGħUNA, held last Monday, brought together students from independent, Church and state schools across Malta and Gozo to share their visions for the country’s future in alignment with SDGs (sustainable development goals) and ESG (environmental, social and governance) principles.

Students presented their ideas directly to the national leaders, including President Myriam Spiteri Debono, Prime Minister Robert Abela, Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, ministers, shadow ministers, members of parliament, MCESD social partners and representatives from the Church.

The students discussed Malta’s achievements and the steps needed to reach the UN’s sustainable development goals.

MESGA chairperson David Xuereb explained that the conference’s name, ISIMGħUNA, was chosen by the students themselves to represent their platform for expression, aligning with Malta’s national educational strategy.

Students from various schools tackled each of the 17 SDGs, discussing Malta’s achievements and the steps needed to reach these critical goals. They posed questions to business leaders about Malta’s progress on key challenges, exploring how they, too, can contribute to these essential areas. They emphasised the urgent precautions and actions that Malta must take to build a sustainable future.

During the conference, artist Joe Farrugia illustrated the ideas shared by the children on canvas. His artwork will now travel to schools across Malta and Gozo, spending a week in each to inspire students and convey the diverse messages and emotions expressed at ISIMGħUNA.

At the end of the conference, President Spiteri Debono said that she had taken note of the key challenges that need to be addressed to prepare young people for a better life.

Students presenting President Myriam Spiteri Debono with a bouquet of flowers.

“I was impressed by your interest in the world around you and the care you show for your community, especially regarding poverty. Your education is crucial for securing meaningful jobs that will support your families. As the leaders of tomorrow, it’s essential that you become a beacon of integrity and justice,” the president said.

