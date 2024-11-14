New children’s book celebrates rich heritage of the Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Council has launched Tnax-il, a book celebrating the rich heritage of the Eastern Region. The publication is being distributed free of charge to Year 5 and 6 students, with the aim to inspire young readers and foster a deep connection to their cultural roots.

Created as part of the 2024 Region of Culture initiatives, Tnax-il brings together the voices of 12 local authors, each telling stories inspired by the 12 localities that make up the region: Birkirkara, Iklin, Ħal Lija, San Ġiljan, Sliema, Gżira, Għargħur, Pietà, Swieqi, Pembroke, Msida and Ta’ Xbiex.

It offers an engaging mix of stories, intriguing ‘Did You Know?’ facts, beautiful illustrations and interactive games.

Each story is brought to life with vivid illustrations by Julian ‘Julinu’ Mallia that capture the unique character of each locality. From tales of adventure and community to heartwarming stories of family and discovery, each story invites readers to explore the diverse traditions and landscapes of the region.

“This book also encourages our younger generation to explore and appreciate the value of storytelling, tradition and creativity”

Artistic director Daniel Cauchi and editor Michael Spagnol have crafted the book with meticulous attention to detail, ensuring each page captures children’s imagination.

“It is exciting to share Tnax-il with our community,” Anthony Chircop, president of the Eastern Regional Council, said.

“This book not only serves as a gateway to learning about our region’s unique heritage, but it also encourages our younger generation to explore and appreciate the value of storytelling, tradition and creativity.”

At the launch event, Spagnol shared how the idea for the book Tnax-il originated. Cauchi had approached him with a vision to create 12 stories by 12 authors, each set in a distinct locality within the region. Each story was to highlight a monument, a local fruit or another symbol unique to its location, celebrating the unique character and heritage of the Eastern Region.

David Muscat from the National Literacy Agency noted the value of literature tailored for children, stressing that books like Tnax-il spark lifelong engagement with reading.

Parliamentary Secretary Alison Zerafa Civelli commended the initiative, connecting the book’s theme to the Eastern Region’s identity and vibrant cultural programming throughout the year.

“Tnax-il beautifully encapsulates the spirit of the 12 localities, 12 authors and 12 months of cultural celebration. This initiative shows the power of storytelling to foster a deep sense of place and history among our up-and-coming generation,” she said.

The publication also emphasises accessibility and inclusivity. By scanning a QR code inside the book, readers can access video content in Maltese Sign Language with subtitles, allowing all students to experience the stories fully.

