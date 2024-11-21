Students learn, explore and interact with professionals at Żokrija STEAM Café

The second edition of the Żokrija STEAM Café kicked off on Wednesday at the MRS Mosta Secondary School.

The three-day event brings together educators, students and professionals from various sectors of the STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) fields and provides a blend of hands-on activities, interactive workshops and inspiring presentations.

The first day of the event focused on engaging students in a wide range of exciting topics, from artificial intelligence to emergency medical services. Students had the opportunity to explore real-world applications of STEAM concepts and gain insight from industry experts and academic researchers.

Year 9 students were the first to experience the engaging sessions on offer. These included a talk by professor Franco Curmi on Marketing and Artificial Intelligence, exploring how AI is revolutionising marketing strategies. A team from the Directorate for Digital Literacy and Transversal Skills led an AI Coding session, allowing students to get hands-on with coding in the context of AI, while James Calleja delved into ‘Mathematics in Action: Real-Life Problem Solving’, demonstrating how mathematics is used in solving everyday challenges.

Students also learned about emergency services from Mater Dei’s Emergency Department and got to know more about health science through Daniel Vella. A team from the Malta Medical Student’s Association (MMSA) offered health checks to all.

Heritage Malta’s Dive into History 360° allowed the students to have an immersive experience in history.

The day also featured workshops on ‘Hydroponic techniques’ by Shawn Vella and ‘The importance of bees’ by Mark Psaila, highlighting sustainability and environmental sciences.

The event continues on Thursday with another packed day of workshops and interactive sessions. On Thursday, the Year 10 students will focus on the future of digital literacy and TV/video production, along with a deep dive into emergency services, the Four Colour theorem and more.

On Friday, the Year 11 students will wrap up with sessions on the healthcare professions, scientific education and financial literacy, continuing to offer students a well-rounded experience in the world of STEAM.

Żokrija STEAM Cafe 2024 is supported by various partners, including HSBC Malta Foundation, who donated tokens for students and participants, and the Agribusness Department within the school, who contributed olive oil produced by the students themselves.

