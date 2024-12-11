The Magical Illuminated Trail is back at the Verdala Palace

The eagerly awaited after-dark adventure is back, filled with captivating new attractions and unforgettable experiences for all the family.

The Magical Illuminated Trail, now in its fifth year, is being held until January 4 at the Verdala Palace, Buskett. Visitors can expect to be dazzled by this year’s brand-new collection of larger-than-life lantern displays in the palace gardens.

Magic and wonder await at every turn. Among others, one will come across an Enchanting Wizard and her magical book of spells and explore a mystical Avatar Garden and a dazzling Rainbow Forest. One is to also to keep an eye out for the mischievous Minions and many other wonderful creatures along the trail.

Tickets may be booked at www.illuminatedtrailmalta or showshappening.com. Proceeds from the event will once again go to the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.

The Magical Illuminated Trail is being held in collaboration with the Malta Tourism Authority.

For more Child stories, follow this link.