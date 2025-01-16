Heartwarming, new animated series steps back in time

A new animated series that takes viewers on a nostalgic journey back to the 1950s is premiering on One TV on Monday, January 27 at 4.55pm.

The 10-episode series, produced by Toontuloon Animation Studio, brings to life the stories of a young boy named Karamellu, growing up in the close-knit village of Żejtun.

Written by Charles Buttigieg (In-Nannu Karm), the series is inspired by real-life memories, vividly portraying the joys, challenges and daily rhythms of a simpler era.

Through endearing characters and rich storytelling, Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel celebrates the universal themes of family, friendship and coming-of-age experiences that resonate with audiences of all ages.

“Karamellu is not just an animated series,” Buttigieg says, “it is a tribute to the warmth and simplicity of life in 1950s Żejtun − a world of wonder, community and enduring values that remain relevant today.”

With stunning animation, relatable stories and a spirit of nostalgia, the TV series is set to delight both young and old.

The project is supported by Arts Council Malta and supported by Ċentru tal-Ilsien Malti (ĊIM), Melita Foundation, APS Bank, Malta Literary Agency, Strand Palace Agencies (Sizzzlers & Twistees), Erremme Business Advisors, Xjenza Malta, Nectar Limited, Country Terrace Restaurant (Gozo), Jesper’s Bakery, Mulberry Insurance Brokers, Tristar Travel, Book Distributors Ltd (BDL), and Districk 5 Restaurant (Marsascala).

Follow the journey of Karamellu tar-Raħal t’Isfel on Facebook and nannukarm.org.

For more Child stories, follow this link.