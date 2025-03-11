Upcoming TV series set in Malta generates buzz in Cannes

An upcoming four-part TV series, set entirely in the Maltese islands, has made waves at Cannes’ MIPTV 2025, an annual TV and content marketplace exhibition.

Produced by Picture Point Films Limited, Falcon is a high-stakes drama that blends intrigue, action and Maltese history, taking audiences on a thrilling journey through the historic streets of Valletta, the rugged coastlines of Gozo and the hidden secrets of the islands.

Set to be filmed later this year, the show has already drawn strong interest from international broadcasters, distributors and investors.

“The response at MIPTV has been excellent,” Daniel Coll, producer of Falcon, said.

“Broadcasters and distributors are really excited about a series that’s so deeply connected to Malta. The support and enthusiasm we’ve received have reinforced our belief that Falcon is going to be something special. It’s brilliantly penned by David Thorp, and we can’t wait to bring it to life on screen.”

Producer Daniel Coll

Star power

International actors Noah Huntley (28 Days Later, The Royals) and Victoria Ekanoye (Coronation Street, The Royals, Sense & Sensibility) were seen promoting the show at MIPTV, meeting with industry executives and media representatives.

Huntley flew in from the US, while Ekanoye arrived from Cannes, both helping to generate significant buzz around the series.

A story rooted in Malta’s history

Falcon follows a professor of antiquities who stumbles upon a long-buried secret with the power to change history. As he delves deeper, he finds himself caught in a web of danger, deception and powerful forces determined to keep the truth hidden.

With Huntley leading the cast alongside Ekanoye, and with guest star Peter Andre, Falcon promises to deliver cinematic visuals, gripping storytelling and a deep connection to Malta’s past and present.

Local actors wanted

With Falcon set to start filming in late summer, Picture Point Films is actively searching for Maltese and Gozitan actors to join the cast.

The production is looking for talent across various roles, from key supporting characters to background artists, ensuring that the series feels authentic and true to its Maltese setting.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for local actors to be part of a major international TV series,” Coll said.

“We’re committed to making Falcon as real and immersive as possible, and that starts with getting the right Maltese talent on screen.”

Beyond casting, the production is also working closely with local businesses, hotels and service providers, ensuring that Falcon benefits not just the film industry, but also the wider Maltese economy.