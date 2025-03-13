Teens invited to write their own poetry at workshop

Teens between the ages of 12 to 17 are invited to a poetry workshop at Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum in Mdina on March 23.

After exploring the museum and viewing Olof Gollcher’s poetry books, participants will have the opportunity to take part in a hands-on activity, where they will be guided to write their own poems in a personalised journal they will decorate themselves.

Participants will discover what the British Romantic poet Lord Byron had to say about Malta and will also get the chance to delve into the works of 19th-century poet Felicia Hemans, a remarkable lady whose works had been admired by Sir Walter Scott and William Wordsworth.

The workshop, titled ‘For the Lovely of Poetry’, will be held between 10.30am and noon. Pre-booking is essential via bookings@palazzofalson.com. Ticket price is €20 per participant and €18 for members of Palazzo Falson. The price includes all materials for the workshop. Tickets are non-refundable.

Palazzo Falson Historic House Museum is managed by Fondazzjoni Patrimonju Malti, a non-profit heritage foundation aiming to spread awareness about our heritage through museums, publications, exhibitions and events.

