Shamrocks, shenanigans and a splash of green



Every year on March 17, big swathes of the world turns emerald green, and the spirit of Ireland infuses countries around the world.

St Patrick’s Day, originally a solemn religious feast in honour of Ireland’s patron saint, has evolved into a global celebration filled with parades, parties, and a fair share of shenanigans. It’s everywhere, because, although the population of Ireland is less than seven million, the Irish diaspora one of the largest in the world and more than 80 million people worldwide claim Irish ancestry.

Whether you’re Irish born and bred, have ancestral connections or are simply joining the Irish diaspora for the day, there’s no shortage of ways to embrace the magic of this feast day.

So, who was St Patrick, anyway?

It’ll probably come as a surprise to you that St Patrick wasn’t actually Irish! He was born in Britain in the late 4th century, was kidnapped by Irish raiders at age 16 and was taken to Ireland as a slave. After several years of tending sheep, he managed to escape, but he later returned as a missionary.

According to legend, he used the shamrock to explain the concept of the Holy Trinity while converting locals to Christianity. He is also credited with driving all the snakes out of Ireland (though science suggests there were never any snakes to begin with). Regardless of the truth behind the tales, he is now a fervent symbol of Irish pride.

Nor did the first-ever St Patrick’s Day parade take place in Ireland—it happened in New York City in 1762! Irish immigrants in America, eager to honour their homeland, turned the day into an occasion for parades and festivities beginning the trend that has turned this religious feast into a vibrant worldwide celebration at which hordes of revellers dress in bright green, often accessorised with a ginger wig or orange bristly beard.

Over in the US, for more than 60 years, The Chicago Plumbers Union has even dyed the city’s river green on the Saturday before St Patrick’s Day.

Photo: Shutterstock.com

Much of the folklore associated with St Patrick’s Day revolves around luck and ‘the luck of the Irish’.

The four-leaf clover, a rare variation of the three-leaf shamrock, is said to bring good fortune. while mischievous leprechauns are rumoured to hide pots of gold at the end of rainbows.

However, to get your mitts on one of these, this year you’re going to need the luck of the Irish: Maltese Islands Weather page isn’t currently predicting rain!

And if you manage to catch a leprechaun (good luck with that), he’s supposed to grant you three wishes − so choose wisely!

How to celebrate St Patrick’s Day here in Malta

Wear green: This tradition supposedly began as a way to make yourself invisible to leprechauns, who love to pinch anyone not wearing green. Better safe than sorry! And grab a crazy hat for the dog too!

On Friday, March 14, La Grotto in Gozo hosts Tipsy Tombola: Let’s Go Irish.



On Sunday, March 16, head to Floriana (the road opposite police headquarters) for St Patrick’s Sunday Floriana which starts at 11am with the participation of Wallace Pipe & Drums and St Philip’s Band Club, Zebbug accompanied by the Irish United Nations Veterans. The parade ends up at Conservatory Street for a live afternoon concert including Reel Celtic, Klinsmann with Duo live session, Ozzy Lino & Mark Axiak, and the last but not least, The Busker. Yes, there’ll be Guinness on Draught and Jameson goodies too.

Stop by St Julian’s will be garish with all things Green and Irish from Friday, March 14, with the giant annual street party and Spinola Bay packed seafront parade on Monday, March 17. Nearby bars down the backstreets are hosting their own events too.

Alternatively, it’s back to Gozo for a bit of Irish magic at the third edition of the Għajnsielem St Patrick’s Day Music Festival on March 17, an afternoon and evening of entertainment with popular bands including Cash & Band, StraitAhead, Out of The Blues, Divine Sinners and a selection of Irish music. It’s a chance to roll out that fancy footwork.

Wherever you are, enjoy the taste of Ireland: whether you prefer a pint of Guinness, an Irish whiskey, or a non-alcoholic green lemonade, St Patrick’s Day is all about cheerful toasts and jolly company.

“Sláinte!” (a toast meaning “health!”)