Jurassic World set for a summer return

We all remember high-impact action thriller Jurassic World Dominion (2022), in which Malta was home to a underground black market for dinosaurs, and Valletta was the location for a thrilling action-packed high-speed chase through the narrow streets and over the city’s rooftops. That year, the dinosaur Blue stood centre stage in St George’s Square, Valletta, while similar sculptures were spotted in Vittoriosa and Mellieħa.

This summer, the dinosaurs will be back, when Jurassic World Rebirth comes to our screens in July. Directed by Gareth Edwards (of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), it’s the fourth Jurassic World film and the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park series. with an all new cast including Scarlett Johansson. Perhaps you spotted her on a beach near you between last summer’s filming session at coastal locations and in large water simulation tanks at Malta Film Studios?

According to Wikipedia, five years after Jurassic World Dominion, the Earth’s environment is inhospitable to dinosaurs and the survivors can be found only in remote tropical areas. A trio including a covert operative and a paleontologist join a secret mission to infiltrate a forbidden island and locate the three largest prehistoric species from land, sea, and air. It is believed that their DNA holds the key to and a revolutionary drug capable of saving countless human lives.

While we wait for this next installment, a new LEGO® Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) set has just been released. It features a detailed T. rex fossil skeleton, that, with a monstrous 3,145 pieces, is not one for the children! On completion, it’s over 1m in length with articulated joints, including a movable head, opening jaw, and posable arms and tail. It also comes with a display stand and an information plaque that evoke The Night at The Museum, and two mini-figures – classic characters Dr. Ellie Sattler and Dr. Alan Grant in the iconic 1993 film Jurassic Park – that really show the scale of the beast. It also has ‘hidden franchise Easter eggs,’ i.e. secret references to other films, such as an ‘amber’ piece.

The LEGO Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex set is available from today, at €249.99.

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to be released in the United States and Canada by Universal Pictures on July 2, 2025.