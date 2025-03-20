Your invite to an open day at Fort Manoel

Standing gloriously golden in Marsamxett Harbour overlooking Sliema creek, the star-shaped Fort Manoel is a testament to Malta’s baroque military architecture. It was founded in September 1723 under the stewardship of Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena of the Knights of St. John, and having been a hive of military activity for over 200 years, it was restored to its former glory by MIDI plc in the early 2000s. Its rich history includes serving as an extension of the Lazzaretto Hospital in the 1800s and being christened HMS Phoenicia during the British era.

You are invited to a free open day at the fort on Sunday, April 6 (from 9am to to 5pm) and to take a complimentary guided tour in either English and Maltese.

10:00 – Maltese Guided Tour

12:00 – English Guided Tour

13:30 – Maltese Guided Tour

15:00 – English Guided Tour

There is ample parking available on Manoel Island. For additional information, please contact Fort Manoel on (+365) 2065 5500 or info@midimalta.com.