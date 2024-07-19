3 easy ways to make the most of your silk scarves

For some people, silk scarves can have a grandma-feel to them, or invoke visions of Bridget Jones having hers blown away as she’s being whisked away on a disasterous weekend break. Yet, as this season’s biggest trend in accessories, they can actually be used in some pretty neat ways.

On your bag: Silk scarves can be used to elevate your favourite bag and adding a pop of colour to it. To do this, choose a scarf that compliments or properly contrasts your bag’s colour, and wrap it around the strap. The trick here is to use a scarf that’s on the smaller side, so the fabric does not engulf the whole bag.

With a baseball cap: Yes, really. Celebrities, including Hailey Bieber, have been spotted wearing silk scarves over baseball caps, which is a quintessential look for summer 2024. This is basically a take on the very classic scarf-over-head trend but, in this case, these two accessories can be used to add a whole rainbow of colour and patterns to your overall look. The best part is that this is meant to be casual, so don’t stress too much about it looking perfect.

In your hair: A thin silk scarf can make the perfect hair accessory, adding colour and texture to your hairdo; be it a ponytail or a more complicated updo. Although simple and easy-to-get-right, this trend is über-chic and can really change a look for the better. Our advice here is to check out how different colours make your face look, as some colours can really jar with certain complexions.