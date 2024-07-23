Should we just make Pedro Pascal an honorary Maltese?

He’s talented, cute and – best of all – super down-to-earth according to the most recent reports. I’m talking about Pedro Pascal’s sojourn in Malta while filming, of course. For a while it seemed like you couldn’t go online without seeing the actor sing Malta’s praises. Not that we’re complaining. Honorary Maltese, anyone? Here are some compelling reasons why this needs to happen…

While Pedro Pascal was in Malta filming the highly anticipated Gladiator 2 he expressed his amazement at the expansive and impressive sets, comparing them to those of Game of Thrones, but on a much larger scale. He mentioned that he had never seen anything like the Malta set, highlighting its grandeur and the effort put into creating a realistic ancient world​​.

2. And he really digs Maltese hospitality

During his stay, Pedro Pascal took the time to enjoy local hospitality. He was spotted dining at Trattoria Da Pippo, a popular eatery known for its celebrity visitors. Pascal posed for photos with the restaurant staff, showing his appreciation for the warm welcome he received and adding his picture to the restaurant’s collection of celebrity diners​​.

3. And interacting with local fans

The A-list actor has been very approachable and friendly with his fans in Malta. He was frequently seen taking photos with admirers, both locals and tourists. This includes spontaneous interactions at various locations around the island, demonstrating his willingness to connect with his fan base while enjoying his time in Malta​​.

4. Finally, he loves to give us social media shout-outs!

Pedro Pascal has also shared his positive experiences in Malta on his social media accounts. He posted photos with fellow actors Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn, taken during their downtime on the island. These posts have helped highlight our island as a beautiful and welcoming destination, giving it oomph on the international front.