5 tips to make the most of Malta’s party season

It’s official – party season is in full swing and whether it’s a Comino cruise, a pool party or a Paceville żiblata, we’re here for it. With the temperature expected to hit the high 30s, the last thing you want is a fainting spell when the DJ drops your jam. Here’s how to have fun safely.

1. Stay hydrated

In the scorching Malta heat, it’s crucial to stay hydrated. Carry a reusable water bottle with you to monitor your intake. Drinking water regularly will help you maintain your energy levels and prevent heat exhaustion. The likelihood is that you’ll be consuming way more alcohol and coffee than is wise – and, let’s be blunt, possibly other substances – and you can wind up dehydrated faster.

2. Dress appropriately

Opt for light, breathable clothing made from natural fabrics like cotton or linen to keep cool. And if you’re showing off skin at a daytime event, slap on that 50 SPF and reapply frequently. Wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses, and light scarves can protect you from the sun.

3. Plan for shade and rest

Parties can be physically demanding, especially under the hot sun. Identify shaded areas where you can take breaks and cool down. Some events provide chill-out zones with shade and seating, so make use of these spaces to rest and recharge. Bringing a small, portable fan or a misting spray can also help you stay cool.

The terrain at a beach party can be rugged and uneven. Wear comfortable shoes that are suitable for walking on rocky or uneven ground. Forget the stilettos, just pack sneakers or sandals that are easy to slip on and off. Proper footwear will help prevent injuries and ensure you can move around comfortably throughout the event.

5. Capture the memories

Make the most of your festival experience by capturing the moments. Bring a good camera or ensure your phone is charged and has enough storage space for photos and videos. Don’t forget a waterproof case!