5 summer activities to keep the kiddos happy

1. Create a nature collage

Towards sunset, when it’s not so warm, take your kids on a nature walk to collect fallen leaves, flowers, twigs, and small stones. Once you have gathered enough materials, use a large piece of construction paper or cardboard as a base. Provide glue sticks and let the kids arrange and stick their natural finds to create beautiful nature collages.

2. Make DIY tie-dye shirts

Tie-dyeing is a fun and creative summer craft that kids will love. You will need plain white T-shirts, fabric dye in various colors, rubber bands, and plastic squeeze bottles. Twist and tie sections of the T-shirts with rubber bands, then apply the dye to each section using the squeeze bottles. Let the shirts sit for a few hours or overnight, then rinse them in cold water and let them dry.

3. Build a bee hotel

A bee hotel simulates bees’ nesting habitat by providing a bundle of hollow reeds or stems, or holes drilled in a wooden block. It helps them find shelter from the sun, and from predators. You will need a wooden box or a large can, bamboo canes, and paper straws. Cut the bamboo canes and straws to fit snugly inside the box or can. Arrange them tightly together, filling the entire space. Decorate the outside of the bee hotel with non-toxic paint and place the bee hotel in a sunny spot in your yard or balcony.

4. Create painted rock animals

Collect smooth, flat rocks from your favourite beach. Clean the rocks and let them dry. Provide kids with acrylic paints and brushes to paint their rocks to resemble animals, such as ladybugs, turtles, or fish. Once the paint is dry, they can use markers to add finer details like eyes and patterns.

5. Make paper plate sun catchers

For this craft, you will need paper plates, colorful tissue paper, clear contact paper, and scissors. Cut out the center of the paper plate, leaving a circular frame. Cut a piece of contact paper to fit the center of the plate and stick it to the back of the frame, sticky side facing up. Let the kids cut or tear tissue paper into small pieces and place them on the sticky contact paper to create colorful designs. Once the plate is covered with tissue paper, cover the back with another piece of contact paper to seal the design. Hang the sun catchers in a sunny window to see the colors shine through.