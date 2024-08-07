Prosecco pairing? 5 snacks to make the most of your bubbles

I don’t know about you, but I can drink Prosecco (in the absence of Champagne, of course) all evening. People assume you need to switch over to wine as soon as the food arrives, but I’m not down with that at all. Here’s what I enjoy munching on with my glass of bubbles.

1. Prosciutto and melon

The salty, savoury flavour of prosciutto pairs beautifully with the subtle sweetness and juicy texture of melon. This classic Italian combination is enhanced by the crisp, refreshing bubbles of prosecco, which cleanse the palate and balance the saltiness of the ham with the sweetness of the fruit. This pairing is perfect for a light appetiser or an elegant snack during warm weather.

2. Seafood platter

A chilled glass of prosecco complements a variety of seafood dishes, making it an excellent choice for a seafood platter. Oysters, prawns, and crab claws are particularly well-suited to the light, fizzy nature of prosecco. The wine’s acidity and effervescence cut through the richness of the seafood, enhancing its delicate flavours and providing a refreshing contrast.

3. Goat cheese salad

A fresh goat cheese salad, with ingredients like mixed greens, beetroot, and walnuts, pairs wonderfully with prosecco. The creamy texture and tangy flavour of goat cheese are balanced by the crispness and slight acidity of the prosecco, while the earthy sweetness of beetroot and the crunch of walnuts add interesting textures and flavours to the combination. This pairing works well as a starter or a light main course.

4. Sushi

Sushi and prosecco make for a delightful pairing, with the wine’s bubbles and acidity enhancing the clean, fresh flavours of the sushi. The subtle notes of raw fish, rice, and seaweed are complemented by the prosecco, which also helps to cleanse the palate between bites. Whether enjoying nigiri, sashimi, or rolls, prosecco is a versatile choice that pairs well with a variety of sushi styles.

5. Truffle risotto

For a more decadent pairing, try prosecco with a rich truffle risotto. The creamy, earthy flavours of the risotto are balanced by the light, bubbly nature of the prosecco, which cuts through the dish’s richness and adds a refreshing contrast. The delicate aroma of truffles is elevated by the wine’s subtle fruit and floral notes, making this combination a luxurious and satisfying option for a main course.