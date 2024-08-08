All about the upcoming season of Emily In Paris

It’s time for Emily Cooper to update her language-learning app, because our favorite American in Paris is headed for a few new European destinations in Emily in Paris Season 4. She’ll do it in two parts, which will be released this month and in September, and now you can see brand-new photos and the trailer, which teases what it’s like to be single in Paris.

Creator Darren Star said on Netflix: “Emily finds herself with a busy travel schedule in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. From the French Alps to the piazzas of Rome, viewers will vicariously experience amazing new locations through Emily’s eyes. Expect new characters, a lot more drama, romance, and a whole new language to try and master.”

As you can see in the new photos, this season introduces another new element to Emily’s Paris — namely, winter. Executive producer and director Andrew Fleming said: “We’re getting a different textural feel of Paris. It was fun to think about the city in a different way for scenes that are more dramatically oriented, and to see Paris not all sunny and flowery but to see it a little gray and cozier and people in coats and dark skies. It’s just as beautiful during the winter, if not more so.”

Naturally, that includes lots of new layers, both sartorially and culturally. “Emily is really coming into her own, asserting herself, becoming much stronger with a style that is reinterpreting Parisian fashion codes,” costume designer Marylin Fitoussi tells Tudum. “And our motto was obviously to have fun, but to take maximum risks.”

Emily in Paris Season 3 ended on a très dramatic note — with American in Paris Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) learning that her on-and-off flirt buddy/neighbor/chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) is expecting a baby with his on-and-off girlfriend/Emily’s friend Camille (Camille Razat).

Stream the first part of the new season on August 15 on Netflix.