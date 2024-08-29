X-Factor Malta hopeful releases debut single

After capturing the nation’s heart during X Factor Malta’s Season 4, 15 year old singer Kodin has just released his debut single. Kodin had made a lasting impression with his old school rendition of Have You Ever Seen The Rain, which saw him journey all the way to the live shows under the mentorship of Amber in the boys’ category.

Now, with the release of his debut single, It’s Alright, the young artist is making good on the promise he showed from his very first audition. The track was co-written by Kodin in collaboration with Matt ‘Muxu’ Mercieca and produced by Peter Borg at the renowned Railway Studios.

Accompanying this debut is a sweet and fun music video, brought to life by the creative direction and production of Kylie Marmara at KMEDIA.