Science in the City festival aims to spark curiosity and creativity

This year’s edition of Science in the City will take place on September 27-28 at the Triton Fountain in Valletta, featuring dozens of interactive stands and hands-on activities. Nearby at Sala San Duminku, a variety of indoor performances and workshops aim to spark curiosity and creativity.

This year’s activities include interacting with humanoid robots from the University of Malta Cottonera Resource Centre, using 3D modelling to understand the role of microbes in the intestine with The BioArte Limited, virtually exploring shipwrecks, plane wrecks and other underwater locations around Malta thanks to Heritage Malta and more.

Braintastic Science will feature with their science show Am I Normal?.

The festival will also feature performances from local and international performers Braintastic! Science, Ringroad Theatre, The Bad Boy of Science, Diccon Cooper and Buddies’ Experiments, answering questions such as: What does it mean to be neurodiverse? Do my genes make me who I am? How do mathematics and DNA help with movement and music? Can I control the Large Hadron Collider?

Festival theme, collaborations

J.E.D.I. is this year’s festival theme, which stands for ‘Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion’. As the world rapidly undergoes monumental changes, especially to its environment, security and health, research is vital to address major challenges.

Professor Alfred Vella, rector of the University of Malta, highlighted the importance of this theme.

“The University is proud to have been recently awarded the national Equality mark in recognition of its commitment to the principles and the practice of equity, diversity and inclusion. What we’ve been doing as an institution applies also to the celebration of Science in the City,” he said.

Erika Puglisevich, board member, Malta Chamber of Scientists, shared that she is “excited for this year’s festival and the integration of J.E.D.I principles into research and innovation to dismantle inequalities, amplify diverse voices and ensure fair access to opportunities.”

Over the past 12 years, Science in the City has evolved into Malta’s largest science and art festival through innovative collaborations and engaging content.

With a vision that merges science, arts and education, the festival now attracts 30,000 visitors annually and collaborates with nearly 100 organisations.

Young participants experiencing virtual reality at last year’s festival.

‘Science is for everyone’

Speaking at a recent press conference, festival coordinator Edward Duca said: “Science is for everyone, and our goal is to have people of all backgrounds, abilities and experiences feel welcome and inspired to explore the wonders of science.

“By embracing diverse perspectives, we not only enrich the scientific community but also ensure that the benefits of scientific discovery are shared by all. As we approach this year’s festival, we are incredibly grateful for the support we’ve already received.

“We are very optimistic about its success and we are confident that the diverse and engaging programme we’ve prepared will resonate with a wide audience”.

Malta Street Sport Alliance will also take part in the festival.

