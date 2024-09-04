Heinz Carbonara: Alert the Pasta Police

Heinz is famous around the world for many of its products, including its ketchup, tomato soup, and baked beans. It’s also well loved by many who want a quick ready-meal, offering them options like spaghetti and meatballs, spaghetti with sausages, and hoops in tomato sauce, all in cans. Yet its latest product—carbonara in a tin—has been a step too far for some people.

Launched just recently, many Italian chefs have spoken out about the product, with some even going as far as calling it “cat food”. Meanwhile, users online have cooked up a storm in the comments section, with our favourite one excusing the author as they “go puke”.

The problem, it seems, is twofold: firstly, that it’s in a can, and secondly, the list of ingredients. Indeed, Heinz’s carbonara includes a long list of ingredients, including milk, cream, onion, maize thickener, manufactured bacon, cream cheese, soy, milk protein, garlic paste, and yeast extract.

This is by no means strange for canned food, but considering traditional carbonara is made from just a handful of ingredients—namely eggs, pancetta or guanciale, Parmesan, and lots of pepper (the latter ingredient is where the dish gets its name)—it does raise eyebrows.

Yet Heinz is standing by its decision to launch the product, saying that their research has shown that many people are looking for ready-made meals that make their lives easier. And, since carbonara is notoriously tricky to get right, this canned version offers them an easy way to have it at home.

What’s your view on the matter? Let us know in the comments section.