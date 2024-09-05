3 everyday products to help you reduce waste

If you’re anything like us, then every time you take out your rubbish bin, you get a pang of guilt at the amount of stuff that’s thrown out on a daily basis. Of course, it’s also hard to let go of the items that make our lives so much easier… But what if there were a happy medium?

These three items below did just that for us, and we’ve barely noticed the fact they aren’t disposable.

Reusable Cotton Pads: When it comes to taking off make-up or applying toner, nothing hits the spot quite like a cotton pad. The disposable ones do the job okay, but they are an added monthly expense and pretty terrible for the environment. Instead, reusable cotton pads can be reused dozens of times, go in the washing machine, and do a much better job!

Reusable Post-its: Having some paper where you can make a quick note is essential for any desk job, but single-use Post-its don’t have to be the answer. There are now plenty of reusable options, including ones you wash in the sink and digital ones which reset at the press a button.

Reusable Coffee Pods: Whether it’s your first coffee of the day or an afternoon pick-me-up, coffee made with coffee pods comes with a big environmental footprint. Instead, you can opt for stainless-steel, refillable coffee pods, which you can fill with your own favourite blend. They’re easy to wash, easy to fill, easy to use, and easier on both your wallet and the environment.

Are there any other reusable products you’ve switched to? Inspire someone to do the same!