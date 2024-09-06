3 old-time whodunnits worth watching

With summer slowly coming to an end, we just can’t wait to curl up on our sofas and watch a good, old whodunnit series with twists and turns worthy of an Agatha Christie novel. The following three are ones we love rewatching every year, and ones we’re sure anyone who loves a good mystery laid against the backdrop of the British countryside will enjoy, too.

Midsomer Murders: Having now run for a whopping 24 seasons, with new episodes still being released each year, Midsomer Murders is an institution of British television. The series is based in the fictional country of Midsomer, where murders take place behind the picturesque façades of old cottages, county fairs, and historic homes.

Rosemary & Thyme: Heading from one beautiful location to another, Rosemary Boxer and Laura thyme are constantly in pursuit of another gardening job that will help them pay the bills. Yet mystery and murder seem to follow them wherever they go. Quaint, funny, and (we apologise) demure, this series brings gardening and detective mysteries together through a show that’s all about female power

Hetty Wainthropp Investigates: Starring Patricia Routledge (of Keeping Up Appearances fame) and Dominic Monaghan (Merry from The Lord of the Rings) this series sees a 60-year-old Hetty take-on private investigation to help make ends meet for her family. Set in a tiny village in the Lancashire countryside, this is the lightest series of the lot, and relatively slow-paced (in the best way possible).