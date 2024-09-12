Learning languages is fun!

Does you child struggle with Maltese spelling or, on the other hand, has a knack for foreign languages? In both cases, an upcoming festival might offer the right opportunity to teach them something new, while having fun.

The University of Malta Valletta Campus is hosting Festalingwi on the occasion of the European Day of Languages, which celebrates Europe’s rich linguistic and cultural heritage.

The Malta event, taking place on September 22 from noon to 9.30pm, will feature a diverse programme for children and adults, including taster lessons of various languages such as Spanish, French, German, Ukrainian, Basque and Maltese sign language.

There will be games and quizzes in different languages, theatre shows by More or Less Theatre and a concert, Ħoss il-Malti, featuring local band Brodu and singer-songwriter Sean Borg.

Children may particularly enjoy animated reading sessions and a musical performance by Mariele Zammit, Justin Galea and Ġużè Camilleri.

Maltese language will also be given its due, with the programme featuring Kwiżżikk, a quiz on Maltese expressions, a workshop centred around the book Mela!, and the annual Żanżan Kelma spelling bee final (see below).

Last few days to apply for Żanżan Kelma

Applications to take part in the Maltese spelling bee close on Sunday, September 15.

The competition will be divided into two categories: one for children aged 8 to 10 and the other for those aged 11 to 13. The words in the former category will be easier than those used for the older category of children.

The semi-final is being held on September 20 at the Aġenzija Żgħażagħ premises in Santa Venera, with the final scheduled for Festalingwi.

Prizes include books, cinema tickets, vouchers and tickets for Esplora.

Applications, which can be accessed here, close on Sunday, September 15. Click here for more information.

The one-day festival is co-organised by the European Commission in Malta and the University of Malta. Entrance is free.

