Stagecoach Malta celebrates 25 years of nurturing young talent

Stagecoach Malta, founded by Edward and Marika Mercieca, is celebrating its 25th anniversary ahead of the new scholastic year.

Since its humble beginnings, Stagecoach Malta been a beacon of artistic education for thousands of students and now operates in over eight towns across Malta and Gozo, including Pembroke, Naxxar, Mrieħel, Birżebbuġa, Gżira and Victoria.

The performing arts school stands out for offering more than just a typical stage or drama school experience. With a focus on delivering a comprehensive education, the institution equips young students with life skills that build confidence and stretch their imaginations through singing, acting, and dance. It also offers a wide variety of classes for toddlers, children, teenagers and young adults.

The youngest students, from eight months to three years old, can take part in the Mini Stages programme, which provides a unique bonding opportunity between parent and child through playful songs and educational activities.

On the other hand, for children that are slightly older, the Early Stages programme introduces the magical world of theatre through music, dance and drama.

“The institution equips young students with life skills”

As students progress, the Main Stages programme helps youngsters develop their performance skills, fostering creativity and social growth, while boosting self-esteem and confidence.

Stagecoach Malta provides students with comprehensive training and master classes through its Further Stages Programme, equipping them to audition for prestigious theatre and vocational drama schools abroad if they wish to pursue that path.

The school has been a valuable training ground for numerous students who have furthered their studies at renowned international institutions. Notable alumni include Damian Buhagiar, Sarah Naudi, Raphael Pace, Bettina Paris, Rebecca Camilleri and Philippa Naudi, to name a few.

As Stagecoach Malta embarks on another scholastic year, it continues to build on its legacy of empowering young people, helping them realise their potential both on and off the stage.

For more information on the 2024 – 2025 Stagecoach Scholastic Year, visit www.stagecoach.com.mt. Also visit their Facebook page.

For more education-related articles, click here. For more Child stories, follow this link.