Mediterranean College of Sport welcomes first student-athletes

The newly-built Mediterranean College of Sport (MCS) in Birkirkara opened its doors to student-athletes on September 30.

The students, aged 11 to 18, were greeted at the school entrance by head of school Mariucca Fenech, director of sport development and recruitment George Micallef, as well as the deputy heads, teachers, coaches and other members of staff. On this occasion, both MCS chairman Pio Vassallo and MCS CEO Charlo Bonnici joined the school’s senior leadership team in welcoming the students.

Student-athletes joining the college will get the chance to specialise in their respective sport disciplines while continuing their education in a school that recognises the need for flexibility towards and understanding of the student-athlete’s needs.

Most facilities the student-athletes will be using to practise their sport are located on campus, including two football fields, an athletics track, a 25-metre swimming pool complex, a performance science centre, state-of-the-art rehabilitation clinics, a gymnastics hall, a martial arts hall, a multisport pavilion and a fitness centre.

Additionally, the complex also includes a childcare and kindergarten centre and accommodation facilities for international students, as well as for teams and nurseries organising retreats and training camps for athletes and coaches.

The school and new facilities were built following the signing of an agreement between Vassallo Group and the Jesuit Society, who run St Aloysius College, whose students will also be able to use most of the facilities.

