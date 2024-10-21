Developing and nurturing learning potential in children and adolescents

From an early age, Marcus was a curious little boy, always eager to explore the world around him. His parents, John and Martha, were often told what a bright child they had, as Marcus constantly asked questions and eagerly absorbed new information. It seemed like he had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge.

But when Marcus started school, John and Martha noticed a shift. Their son’s enthusiasm for learning began to decrease, and he struggled to start and complete tasks. His teachers observed that he had trouble focusing and he often drifted off within minutes of beginning an activity.

To John and Martha, Marcus seemed to lack the motivation and effort they knew was there. They were left wondering what had happened to the inquisitive, energetic child they once knew.

If you’ve seen a child or teenager begin to falter, you know how heartbreaking it can be. They’re distracted, unfocused and seem to lack the drive you know they have inside. The temptation is to attribute this to laziness or a lack of discipline.

But in reality, a child’s ability to engage and learn is not simply about intellect or effort. It’s a balance between cognitive abilities and emotional well-being. When these two are in harmony, real growth can happen.

Marcus’s story is more common than many realise, and highlights a crucial component in learning: executive functioning. This complex set of mental skills plays a critical role in a child’s ability to focus, organise and persist through challenges.

Executive functions are not just tools for schoolwork: they’re the foundation for lifelong success. Understanding this and learning how to nurture both the emotional and cognitive sides of a child is key to creating the kind of home and school environments where their potential can truly flourish.

Linking cognition and emotion

Emotions are not merely bystanders in the intellectual growth of children; they are central to how young minds absorb, process and retain information. Feelings such as anxiety, frustration, excitement and curiosity shape every learning experience.

For instance, when a child is gripped by anxiety or stress, their cognitive abilities − problem-solving, critical thinking − tend to weaken. On the contrary, when emotions like curiosity, pride or excitement come into play, a child’s mind opens up. They become explorers, ready to embrace new ideas and tackle challenges head-on. In this way, emotions act as both barriers and gateways to learning.

Creating environments where children feel emotionally safe is crucial for this balance. At home and in school, children need to feel secure enough to express themselves, make mistakes and ask questions without fear of judgement.

As parents and educators, we play a pivotal role in nurturing these spaces. By maintaining open communication, validating emotions and modelling emotional regulation, we can encourage children to persevere through challenges, thus fostering resilient learners.

Take, for example, 10-year-old Lily, who was excited to grow sunflowers for a school project but soon found herself overwhelmed when she struggled to keep them alive. Frustrated and ready to give up, her teacher suggested she set reminders and ask for help. With this support, Lily not only revived her plants but also learned that sometimes success comes from seeking help.

Learning potential and executive functioning skills

Executive functioning, for those unfamiliar, refers to a set of cognitive processes that help us plan, focus, remember instructions and task-switch. When these abilities are well-developed, a child stands a better chance of reaching their academic and personal potential.

One of the best ways to nurture these abilities is through metacognition, which simply means thinking about how we think. This involves encouraging children to reflect on their approaches, evaluate what worked and adjust strategies as needed.

A great example is 13-year-old Timmy, who was eager to dive into his history project on ancient Egypt. But as the deadline neared, he found himself overwhelmed and unprepared. With some guidance from his sister on how to break the project into manageable steps, Timmy learned that planning ahead could make even daunting tasks feel achievable. This experience gave him a newfound sense of autonomy and competence.

Parents and teachers can guide children in setting realistic goals, breaking down tasks and gradually scaling back support as they become more independent. Such nurturing helps children feel more in control and cultivates a sense of accomplishment.

Rosienne Camilleri is a full-time academic in the Faculty of Education at the University of Malta and a member of the ECPE Research Group. She is also a systemic and family therapist, specialising in work with families, adolescents and young people.

Erika Galea is the founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), a visiting lecturer at the University of Malta and Honorary Research Fellow at the University College London, Institute of Education.

