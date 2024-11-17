How emotion drives students’ success

Have you considered how emotions affect a student’s learning and academic success? Following my recent article on educators’ well-being (The Sunday Times of Malta, September 15), it is clear that emotions significantly impact students’ cognitive performance.

Pillar 1 of the National Education Strategy 2024-2030 emphasises student well-being, recognising its essential role in promoting academic success and personal growth.

Our brains are incredibly sensitive to emotional states. When we are happy, relaxed or excited, our brains work more efficiently, helping us process information, solve problems and retain knowledge. When we are stressed, anxious or upset, our cognitive abilities can take a hit. This means that emotional well-being is closely tied to how well students perform in the classroom.

Parents and educators cannot treat emotions and cognition as separate issues; they are deeply interlinked. If a student or child is struggling with an emotional problem, it is crucial not to ignore it. Addressing their emotional difficulties is essential to help them focus on their tasks and succeed academically.

Stress and anxiety are common among students, especially when returning to school. These emotions can activate the body’s ‘fight or flight’ response, which is useful in dangerous situations but less helpful in a classroom setting. This response can make it harder for students to concentrate, remember things and think clearly, all of which are essential to focus on their studies.

When students are overwhelmed by stress, their ability to learn and perform well in school can be significantly affected. Studies (Herzberg & Gunnar, 2020; Smith & Pollak, 2020) show that ongoing stress can have a negative impact on the brain, particularly in areas related to learning and memory. When students are constantly worried about homework, tests or social issues, it can hinder their ability to absorb and retain information, making it harder for them to succeed academically.

On the flip side, positive emotions can enhance cognitive performance. When students are excited or happy about their learning experiences, their brains release brain chemicals, such as dopamine, which boost motivation and pleasure. This can make learning feel more rewarding and enjoyable, leading to better engagement and retention of information.

“Encouraging open communication between parents and teachers is essential to create an environment where students feel comfortable discussing their emotions”

Hence, making lessons relevant by incorporating novelty and connecting them to students’ everyday experiences, especially with Generation Alpha, can significantly enhance engagement. Establishing a positive and supportive learning environment can also help students feel more confident and less anxious, which in turn enhances their overall performance.

Encouraging open communication between parents and teachers is essential to create an environment where students feel comfortable discussing their emotions. When parents and teachers collaborate and share insights about a student’s emotional and academic well-being, it establishes a support network that can help identify any underlying issues early on. This proactive

approach fosters trust, making students more likely to express their feelings and concerns.

When students have attentive and understanding adults in their lives, they feel more secure and validated, which encourages them to share their struggles related to school, social relationships or personal challenges. By identifying and addressing these issues collaboratively, parents and teachers can normalise emotional discussions, helping students develop better emotional regulation skills. This ultimately enhances students’ well-being and fosters a more positive and supportive school community.

Creating structured daily routines that include a balanced diet, regular sleep and physical activity, can significantly help students manage their stress levels. By developing schedules that allocate time for homework, study sessions and extracurricular activities, students can effectively learn to prioritise their tasks.

More importantly, these routines should also incorporate dedicated free time, allowing students to unwind and engage in activities they enjoy. This balance helps them recharge mentally and emotionally, ultimately reducing stress and promoting a healthier approach to both their academic and personal lives.

Recognising the impact of emotions on cognitive performance highlights the need for emotional support in education. Emotional health is crucial for academic success; by addressing it, we can improve students’ performance and enhance their overall school experience.

Erika Galea is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education. erikagalea@ educationalneurosciencehub.com.

Read also ‘Encouraging emotional expression in children‘. For more education-related articles, click here. For more Child stories, follow this link.