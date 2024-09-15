Back to school: the importance of educators’ well-being

As the new school year approaches, much of the attention is on students getting ready for classes. However, there is another crucial group that deserves our focus: educators.

As a former teacher, I understand first-hand how demanding the role can be and how vital well-being is for those in this profession. Teachers, administrators and school staff play an essential role in nurturing students’ educational experiences, but their own well-being often takes a back seat.

Understanding and supporting the well-being of educators is essential for creating a positive and effective learning environment for everyone. It is reassuring to know that in the National Education Strategy 2024-2030, Pillar 1 gives a lot of importance to educator well-being, recognising it as a critical factor in the success of our education system.

Neuroscience of educator well-being

Our brains are wired to respond to stress, and while a certain level of stress can be motivating, chronic stress can be damaging. For educators, the demands of teaching – such as managing classrooms, addressing the individual needs of each student and meeting academic standards – can trigger ongoing stress. This stress affects not only their mental and physical health but also their cognitive functions, including memory, decision-making and emotional regulation.

When educators are stressed or burnt out, their ability to teach effectively diminishes. The brain’s prefrontal cortex, responsible for critical thinking and problem-solving, does not function as efficiently under stress. This makes it harder for teachers to manage classroom challenges, plan lessons and engage with students.

Chronic stress can also impact educators’ emotional regulation, leading to less patience and more reactive behaviour in the classroom. This is particularly concerning when we consider that each student has their own needs, and teachers try their best to see to these needs to help each student grow in the classroom, which is not an easy feat. We cannot take this for granted; we need to appreciate the tremendous effort it requires.

Ripple effect on students

The well-being of educators is directly linked to the success of students. Neuroscientific research (Darling-Hammond & DePaoli, 2020; Osterman, 2023) shows that students are more likely to thrive in an environment where they feel supported, understood and engaged.

Educators who are mentally and emotionally well are better equipped to create such environments. They are more patient, more creative in their teaching methods and better able to connect with students on an individual level.

“If we want to see our children flourish at school, we need to collaborate with educators, not work against them”

Moreover, the positive atmosphere created by a well-supported teacher can lead to improved student outcomes. Students tend to perform better academically and exhibit fewer behavioural problems when their teachers are healthy and happy.

On the flip side, when educators are overwhelmed, students may experience a less supportive and more stressful classroom environment, which can hinder their academic and emotional development.

Role of the community

Supporting educators’ well-being is not just the responsibility of schools; it is a community effort. Parents and the wider community need to recognise the challenges educators face and work hand in hand with them.

If we want to see our children flourish at school, we need to collaborate with educators, not work against them. This means respecting their professional judgement, offering support when needed and acknowledging the hard work they do every day.

A necessity for success

As we head back to school, it is important to remember that the well-being of educators is not just something ‘nice-to-have’ but a necessity for a successful school year.

Teachers are more than just providers of knowledge; they are the backbone of the educational system, and their health and happiness directly influence the quality of education students receive.

By supporting educators and working together as a community, we can create a more positive, effective and nurturing educational environment where everyone can thrive.

The author is founder and director of the Educational Neuroscience Hub Europe (Malta), which aims to raise awareness of evidence-based strategies, with the goal of enhancing the effectiveness of the teaching and learning process, placing students at the centre of their education.

