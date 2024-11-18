Celebrating 30 years of inspiring children to protect nature

Over 50 primary schools in Malta and Gozo were awarded last week for their contributions to conservation and environmental education.

The event, held at the Radisson Blu Resort & Spa, Malta Golden Sands on November 14, was held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Dinja Waħda, BirdLife Malta’s flagship environmental education programme.

Since its launch in 1994, the programme has grown from a small initiative into a nationwide movement, instilling environmental values across generations. Run in collaboration with the Education Directorate, Dinja Waħda has become an annual tradition in most local primary schools. The awards ceremony celebrated the collective efforts of all who have been part of this 30-year journey, including teachers, partners and various supporters.

In an audiovisual message, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that the small size of the Maltese islands represents a challenge as large environmental and natural spaces like those found in other countries are lacking. She said it is everyone’s responsibility to protect and enhance what we have for present and future generations.

BirdLife Malta president Darryl Grima said: “We’re thrilled to see so many students here with us – our true ambassadors for nature.

“Your commitment reminds us of the powerful impact we can have on conservation.”

BirdLife Malta thanked key partners who made this event possible, including Bank of Valletta for their continued sponsorship of the Dinja Waħda programme; Merlin Publishers and Outlook Coop for donating books as gifts; Erasmus+ and EUPA for supporting the ‘A Superpower to

Defend Nature’ and ‘Blooming Schools’ projects and the European Solidarity Corps Volunteers, who shared the interesting work they do for BirdLife Malta in the different departments.

The ceremony concluded with a celebratory candle-blowing for Dinja Waħda’s 30th anniversary.

