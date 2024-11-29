Students invited to name the BCRS Malta mascot

BCRS Malta has launched a nationwide competition inviting students in Malta to name the official mascot of the National Beverage Container Refund Scheme. This creative initiative aims to inspire young minds to think about sustainability and contribute to a cleaner, greener environment through recycling.

The mascot will serve as the face of the Deposit Refund Scheme (DRS), encouraging individuals and communities to embrace recycling and environmental protection.

The competition is open to all primary and secondary school students in Malta. Participants are encouraged to submit their ideas, which should include a creative and fun name for the mascot that reflects recycling values, a short explanation of why the chosen name is a good fit, a catchy slogan promoting recycling tied to the mascot’s name, and an optional simple sketch or coloured illustration of the mascot.

BCRS Malta invited schools to promote the competition. Submissions can be made individually via an online form available here or by whole schools collecting and e-mailing their respective students’ entries to competition@bcrsmalta.mt.

Entries will be judged based on creativity, originality and how well they represent

the mission of the DRS. Winners will be selected from primary and secondary school categories, with the overall winning name adopted as the official mascot name.

The competition closes on December 19, with winners announced shortly after.

A BCRS Malta spokesperson said the company was excited to see the ideas and

creativity of Malta’s young generation, adding “this competition is a fun way for students to engage with recycling and sustainability while leaving their mark on a national initiative”.

For more details, e-mail competition@bcrsmalta.mt.

