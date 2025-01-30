New educational app and podcast in Maltese launched

A new app with educational games in Maltese, together with a podcast for children aged 6 to 9, have been launched.

Titled Ninu u Nina, the app offers various interactive games to help children learn Maltese.

However, its creators know that kids need a break from screens every now and then, and that’s how they came up with the podcast idea.

“Audio storytelling is hugely popular internationally, offering a creative and relaxing way for children to use their imagination while learning. It’s perfect for dress-up times, mealtimes, quiet times and car journeys,“ Francesca Mifsud, founder and CEO of Island Bébé, says.

Listen to the first episode of L-Avventuri ta’ Nina u Ninu.

Each episode of L-Avventuri ta’ Nina u Ninu takes children on “exciting journeys” through Malta’s rich history, culture, and landmarks − all told in Maltese.

“In every story, Nina and Ninu explore Malta, travel through time, and meet fascinating characters, making it an adventurous way for kids to connect with their heritage.”

The first episode, Il-Kaċċa għat-Teżor, is out now (see above).

For more information, visit https://ninauninu.mt/.

