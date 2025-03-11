San Lawrenz Sqaqien: art, culture and culinary delights

The quiet old alleys of San Lawrenz are flanked by heavy honey stone, traditional doors and creeping bougainvillea which whisper of history: however, on the first Saturday of April, fourteen will come alive with music, dance and more as an immersive promenade experience in which tradition meets contemporary artistic expression.

Noel Formosa, Mayor of San Lawrenz has long been keen to turn San Lawrenz into a destination in its own right. He saw the renovated old alleys of the village and the natural beauty of the village as the perfect stage for a celebration of art and culture.

“I was absolutely thrilled with last year’s event, the inaugural Sqaqien in San Lawrenz,” he says. “The vibrant energy, exceptional talent, and the warm community spirit made it an unforgettable celebration of art and culture. This year, while we’re holding true to the magic of our traditions, we’re excited to introduce a few new elements—most notably, an alley dedicated exclusively to children.”

The evening will feature a diverse roster of local talent. Attendees can look forward to violinist Pierre Louis Attard’s emotive melodies, the soulful strains of harpist Jacob Portelli who will perform works from his classical and popular repertoire, and the stirring classical duo of soprano Miriam Cauchi accompanied by ciolist Simon Abdilla Joslin. These, along with the melodic harmonies of Ta’ Seguna Folk Band, the voices of The Gozo Diocese Choir and the Levita Laurentius Choir, will provide a backdrop for visual artist Christopher Saliba and clay artist Peter Aquilina who will be showcasing their colourful work and demonstrating their creative talent on location.

Elsewhere in the village centre, Allegria Flamenco Malta will set the stage alight with rhythmic passion, the women, aged from 7 to 70, of Ta’ Cangura San Lawrenz Folk Group will dance in traditional dress and a piece from Moveo Dance Company will add to the rich tapestry of performances.

“In addition, Jamie Camilleri will be performing a soliloquy from Hamlet by Shakespeare translated in Maltese by Afred Palma, and puppeteer Sean Briffa will narrate the story of a lost dog navigating his way home through the dark streets and alleys of San Lawrenz, haunted by the creatures of myth that star in Maltese and Gozitan folklore and superstition. The audience needs to help the four-legged protagonist overcome these monsters that are lurking behind every corner. Which mythical creatures will he meet, and how will he deal with them? It’s all up to the audience!” smiles Formosa.

Last but not least, in yet another alley, Kempinski San Lawrenz will be offering an exclusive culinary experience which promises to be a delightful fusion of culture and cuisine celebrating local flavours and international finesse—the perfect complement to the evening’s artistic journey.

This event is co-financed by the Local Government Department and the Culture Directorate within in the Gozo and Planning Ministry.

Parking will be next to the Kempinski and Ta’ Dbiegi Crafts village, Maps will be handed out so that one can roam freely from one alley to another. Stay tuned on the FB Event Page or the Official FB Page of the San Lawrenz Local Council, for further announcements.