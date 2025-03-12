Stripes: get on trend with timeless elegance

Stripes have long been a fashion classic. From regal pinstripes to bold Breton lines, this simple yet striking pattern has stood the test of time across fashion, homeware and interiors design.

In British tailoring, the pinstripe suit has been a mark of sophistication for over a century, associated with bankers, politicians, and the well-dressed elite. Meanwhile, France’s iconic Breton stripe, first introduced as a naval uniform in 1858, later became an elegant fashion staple embraced by Coco Chanel and artists like Picasso. Across the Atlantic, the puckered seersucker fabric, which was striped more often than not, became synonymous with airy Southern elegance and light summer wear.

Heritage interiors also showcase the long-held charm of stripes. Traditional homes often feature striped wallpapers and fabrics inspired by 18th- and 19th-century designs. From Victorian drawing rooms with damask stripes to classic deckchair patterns reminiscent of British Edwardian seaside resorts, stripes bring a sense of order, refinement, and nostalgia.

Classic striped wallpapers, in muted tones or rich patterns, grace period interiors. In modern homes, stripes are ever versatile: vertical stripes create height, soft pastels offer an enticing welcome, and strong contrasts exude a contemporary playfulness.

Whether bold or subtle, modern or vintage, strategic stripes remain a timeless design choice, steeped in understated style – and they’ve been back with a boom, as a bold statement on recent fashion runways. In the shops this season, expect wide-striped knitwear and wide-legged linen trousers with stripes; look out for ‘pin-stripe pretty’ in shirts, dresses and PJs.

Inspired by the resurgence of this trend on the catwalk, stripes are also in evidence in the latest homewares and is set to influence interiors over coming months. From graphic monochrome designs to soft, painterly lines, stripes are being creatively reimagined to add structure, depth, and movement to spaces. Think oversized stripes that create a dramatic focal point, mixed-width designs for subtle texture, or organic, free-flowing lines for a modern twist. Whether used on walls, textiles, or decor accents, stripes offer endless versatility—making them a go-to for adding sophistication and visual interest to any interior.

For something both on trend but truly unusual, keep your eyes peeled for Next’s Hot Squash wide-leg jumpsuit with a black pin-striped floral design and Majvillan’s Safari Stripes wallpaper in warm grey which cleverly incorporates zebras against a finely striped background in a warm chalky white and grey, combining an organic softness with gentle narrow stripes and a retro vibe too! (For a more day-to-day budget, there are cable striped jumpers and zebra cushions in Matalan that won’t break the bank.)