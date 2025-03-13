‘Kaleido Scapes’, a journey of art and hope

In an era where negativity often dominates our daily narrative, this month the Art..e Gallery in Victoria provides a refreshing perspective on art appreciation.

Kaleido Scapes is a solo exhibition by Godwin Muscat Azzopardi in which he presents a series of original landscape works in oils that are intended to transcend traditional artistic boundaries, inviting viewers to see their surroundings through a transformed lens.

“The exhibition draws its inspiration from the kaleidoscope—that simple yet magical instrument whose name derives from Greek, meaning ‘to observe beautiful forms,’” says artist Azzopardi. “Like the turning of a kaleidoscope that instantly transforms patterns with the slightest movement, these works capture the ever-evolving relationship between humans and their environments, blending traditional landscapes with personal concepts and emotions to create something entirely new.”

Azzopardi uses warm and cool palettes to create both dramatic atmospheric scenes and tranquil transitions. Each piece demonstrates a sophisticated understanding of how colour contrasts can evoke emotional responses, allowing viewers to experience landscapes not merely as physical locations but as emotional territories.

By Godwin Muscat Azzopardi

The journey that led to Kaleido Scapes was not straightforward. After years of working within traditional frameworks, Azzopardi felt increasingly constrained by established techniques and familiar subjects. This exhibition, says the artist, represents a brave new artistic direction for him, one in which he acknowledges the fragmentary, multifaceted nature of our experiences with landscapes—whether physical, emotional, or remembered.

Visitors to the gallery will notice that while some elements in these paintings might appear random, each has been chosen with intention. Some components explicitly reveal their purpose, while others contribute more subtly to the overall composition. This careful balance creates works that offer therefore both an immediate aesthetic appreciation and more prolonged contemplation.

However, perhaps most powerful is the exhibition’s underlying philosophy. In the artist’s own words, these works aim “to paint the solution, not the problem” and to “create positive moments” in a world often dominated by challenges. It’s sentiment, says Azzopardi, that echoes Banksy’s belief that ‘art is the greatest form of hope’—a perspective that infuses every canvas with optimistic energy.

The exhibition succeeds in finding beauty not only in the grand spectacles of nature—sunsets and rolling waves—but also in meaningful human interventions, from prehistoric art to architectural achievements like Mdina and the Ċittadella.

Kaleido Scapes runs at Art..e Gallery until March 22, providing a momentary respite from the outside world, a chance to face the sun and leave shadows behind.