Get a new skill or hobby this spring

For the past few years Malta Crafts Foundation has been participating in a Europe-wide event, European Artistic Crafts Days, putting Maltese Craft on the map, as these days are celebrated in lots of countries,” says Marita Portelli, Maltese Crafts Foundation.

“Each year we create an interactive map on our website, that we also promote through our socials, and we ask people to take a look at the map to find artisans near them that are either opening their shop or holding workshops, to participate in crafting activities.”

“This year, we aim to enhance the experience of bringing the craftsperson closer to the general public by launching a set of courses during that week. Conscious of the importance of keeping crafts alive, particularly the traditional ones that are an integral part of local culture, heritage, and national identity, we are offering beginner courses in crafts for adults, youths, and children. We’re thrilled to be offering a real variety of workshops too.”

Choose to learn basic skills in filigree or be taught how to weave using cardboard and frame looms and create coasters, bookmarks and landscapes. Have a go at macrame or get creative with clay, both hand building a piece, as well as using moulds and casting and learn about the different glazes and types of firings: it’s elemental alchemy!

The courses on offer also include sewing and embroidery, candle making, ganutell [a Maltese art form of making artificial flowers from wire, thread, and beads], macrame, paper art and for the first time, lace needling (which is a different way to create lace items, as opposed to the bobbin lace method that is customary here in Malta, explains Marita). Some courses and workshops are available in Gozo too.

“We already have 70 registrations for the courses and the closing date is this Friday, March 21, so we urge anyone who is interested in a one-off workshop to do something creative, or in a more structured course, to fill in the form and participate in the European Artistic Crafts Days this year, to find a new hobby or learn a new skill.”

With a growing appreciation of handmade products locally, the courses – which all begin during the first week of April – offer you an opportunity to learn the basics of some of Malta’s most popular crafts, and as a 21st century artisan you could innovate with these old techniques. Every world-class ceramicist, lace-maker or jeweller started with a basic course!



These workshops on offer will get you kick-started: and where might they take you?

Applications must be submitted through this form by not later than Friday, 21st March, 2025.

The availability of these courses is subject to a minimum number of participants, which varies from craft to craft. In case the minimum requirement is not met, the Malta Crafts Foundation reserves the right to cancel, reschedule, or merge sessions to ensure the courses can be delivered effectively. Participants will be notified of any such changes in a timely manner.



More information on the European Artistic Crafts Days