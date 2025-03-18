Art: floating rocks and space obstacles

Adrift in Life, or Whatever, a solo exhibition of paintings by tattoo artist Darryl Schembri, curated by Melanie Erixson, opened earlier this month in Bizzilla Art Space, Floriana. It’s Darryl’s debut show, and it’s a cracker, so I caught up with Darryl to find out more asking first, what inspired the heavy space flavour to the works?

“To be honest, when I started working on the first painting, the idea and concept were very different from what they are now,” Darryl replied. “I planned to create a series of abstract paintings that would be interconnected. However, after completing the first piece, I felt that it didn’t truly represent what I wanted to showcase. It took a considerable amount of studies and experimentation to develop a concept I was genuinely happy with. The inspiration for the final concept actually came from one of my tattoo designs—my all-time favourite.”

This design, created during the pandemic, symbolized the burdens and feelings of helplessness Darryl experienced at that time when tattoo parlours were closed. In his work, the image of the man shielding himself from massive falling rocks with nothing but a fragile umbrella serves as a visual metaphor for resilience in the face of such overwhelming obstacles.

In contrast, the abstract backgrounds evolved more subconsciously, influenced not only by aesthetics but by Darryl’s emotions and the theme of the exhibition.

The Weight of Being by Darryl Schembri

Darryl also describes how during a brainstorming session with Melanie, the song Adrift in Space, or Whatever by Electric President, one of Darryl’s all-time favourite bands, came on. They both instantly connected with the title, tweaking the name slightly, to perfectly encapsulate the show’s theme.

“The preparation time for this exhibition was only about five months from my first meeting with Melanie to the opening night: it has been an intense and eventful journey and an incredible experience,” Darryl continues. “Melanie has been amazing, going well beyond what is typically expected from a curator. Also, hats off to her for being so patient with me: I’m not always the easiest person to deal with, especially when things don’t go as planned.”

“During this period, we were bouncing ideas off each other, and during the first month or two, I had so many, I felt like my body couldn’t keep up with my brain! Finally bringing to life something that had been bouncing around in my head for so long felt like a relief—almost like releasing built-up pressure.”

“I’ll never forget the feeling of seeing all my work finally in place and witnessing people gather at the venue, immersing themselves in the journey my art reflects—capturing emotions, reflections, and moments in time.”

Uplifting struggles by Darryl Schembri

As Adrift in Life, or Whatever is Darryl’s first exhibition, he didn’t really know what to expect from his viewers. As perfectionist who is never 100% satisfied with what he creates, a mindset he describes both a strength and a weakness, he was still refining the artworks on show until the very last minute—even while setting up at Bizzilla Art Space. He has therefore been thrilled to receive rave reviews from his visitors.



“As an artist, one of the best compliments I can receive is that my work is ‘different’ or ‘unique’,” he smiles, “because whether in my tattoo designs or my paintings, I put a great deal of effort into creating something that stands apart. It’s also great that people can see the connection between my tattoo designs and my paintings which reassures me that I’ve stayed true to my style and ideas.”

And what’s next?

Just a few weeks into preparing for this show, Darryl and Melanie came up with a second concept and decided to plan another one too!

“It will be a continuation of Adrift in Life, or Whatever,” says Darryl excitedly. “The plan for the day after the opening Adrift in Life, or Whatever was to clean up and put my space back in order… but five minutes in, I gave up and started working on the new exhibition instead!”

Adrift in Life, or Whatever in Bizzilla Art Space, The Mall, Triq il-Mall, Floriana, runs until 26 March, Monday to Friday, from 9am to 4pm