‘Candlelight’ concerts returning this week

Candlelight, the globally renowned series of live, candlelit concerts produced by Fever, is bringing the most popular works of Italian composer Ennio Morricone and the music of Coldplay and Imagine Dragons to the Mediterranean Conference Centre, in Valletta, on Thursday, March 20.

These concerts form part of a new line-up which Fever is presenting in Malta in the coming months.

The following two concerts will take place at The Phoenicia Malta on April 11: one featuring classic music by Mozart, Bach and other timeless composers, and the other showcasing the best of German film score composer Hans Zimmer.

Present in over 150 cities worldwide, Candlelight was created to make classical music more accessible to all.

Performed by talented local musicians, these concerts deliver a unique and immersive musical experience, blending classical masterpieces with modern hits in breathtaking venues illuminated by thousands of candles. They showcase iconic compositions by Vivaldi, Mozart and Chopin, alongside fresh interpretations of popular hits from artists like Queen, ABBA and Ed Sheeran.

The Best of Ennio Morricone is being held at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta on Thursday at 7pm, while Coldplay vs Imagine Dragons starts at 9pm. Tickets from https://feverup.com/en/malta.

Those interested may benefit from 20% off on Candlelight concerts in Malta (except The Best of Hans Zimmer) with the code MALTA20CDL. To enter the discount code, users need to purchase the tickets through Fever’s app.