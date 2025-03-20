Junior College celebrating the arts



The University of Malta Junior College is holding the eighth edition of its international youth arts festival Ħolqa between March 24 and 28.

This annual multi-disciplinary arts event showcases artistic collaboration across various fields and cultures and celebrates the dedication and passion of artists who bring creativity to life.

This year’s theme, ‘The Year of the Arlecchino’, pays tribute to the Commedia dell’ Arte and its legacy, marking 480 years since the establishment of the first professional performing arts company in 1545.

The programme includes a performance of the Junior College 2025 Soirée performance Kemmuna Airways, Friġġ by Lara Agius (Chewing Productions) and FAT by Teatru Malta, besides performances from Ireland, French Polynesia, Norway, Germany and Bulgaria.

There will a talk with artist Vince Briffa and a mini film festival, Ċinekulleġġ, by Aġenzija Żgħażagħ and the Malta Youth Film Festival.

There will also be music, ceramic design from Italy, interactive workshops and an awards ceremony.

For more information and details, visit the Facebook page Ħolqa. The festival is supported by APS Bank Malta and Arts Council Malta. Special thanks also go to our supporting sponsors Teatru Manoel, Space for Clay, Buzzer and VGB.

