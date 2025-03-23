Malta’s first Chinese Music Club opens at Ħandaq Middle School

The China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with the Network of International Culturalink Entities (NICE) and St Ignatius College Ħandaq Middle School, has launched Malta’s first-ever Chinese Music Club on campus.

This milestone initiative introduces students to the traditional Chinese pipa, a musical instrument with over 2,000 years of history.

The inauguration ceremony was held at Ħandaq Middle School in the presence of Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, Doreen Said Pace, principal of St Ignatius College, and Maria Montebello, head of school.

Head of school Maria Montebello Doreen Said Pace, principal of St Ignatius College

A special performance on the pipa was given by renowned Chinese virtuoso Mei Guo, who will be mentoring the students as part of this programme.

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Centre, addressing the students.

“This project is a reflection of the long-standing friendship between China and Malta,” Yuan Yuan said.

“The Chinese Music Club is the first of its kind in Malta and part of the ‘Chinese Music Linking the Future’ international cultural exchange initiative supported by The Network of International

Culturalink Entities (NICE). Through music, we bridge cultures and bring people closer together. The pipa, an instrument that has carried stories across the Silk Road for centuries, now arrives in Malta to inspire young musicians.”

More than 20 students have already enrolled in the programme. These students will not only receive expert tuition but will also have the opportunity to showcase their newfound skills at the upcoming Ħandaq Summer Night event in June.

Said Pace expressed her excitement for the project’s potential growth.

“I look forward to seeing our students progress in this unique experience. At a college level, we hope to integrate this talent into our broader activities, offering something truly special to our audiences,” she said.

Maria Montebello conveyed her pride in the initiative, saying: “This marks a historic moment for our school as we become the first in Malta to offer pipa lessons as part of our midday break activities. Beyond learning an instrument, our students are gaining invaluable cultural insights and expanding their appreciation for global traditions.”

Students trying their hand at the pipa. Mei Guo performing on the pipa.

Assistant head Josef Azzopardi emphasised the school’s ongoing efforts to promote cultural diversity, highlighting previous collaborations such as Chinese New Year celebrations and school visits to the China Cultural Centre in Valletta.

“This is not the first cultural initiative we have undertaken with China, and it will certainly not be the last. We are committed to providing our students with rich, immersive experiences that broaden their understanding of the world.”

